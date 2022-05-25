Supporters of Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, arrive at the Marcos elections campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 25 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippines President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos (C) joins supporters during his proclamation ceremony at the House of Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 25 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Maria Louise Marcos (C), wife of Philippines President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, reacts during his proclamation ceremony at the House of Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 25 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte (C), daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte (not pictured), celebrates during her proclamation ceremony at the House of Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 25 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippines President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos (C-R) with his mother, Imelda Marcos (C), receives a document during his proclamation at the House of Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 25 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines Congress proclaimed Wednesday Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as the country's next president after the official scrutiny in the lower house of the votes cast in the May 9 elections.

Marcos secured more than 31.6 million votes, or over 58.77 percent of the total, well ahead of his immediate rival, Leni Robredo, who got 15 million votes.

With the confirmation of his overwhelming electoral victory, "Bongbong" Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is expected to be sworn in on Jun.30.

The Congress also proclaimed Sara Duterte, as the next vice-president - which is voted separately in the Philippines - after ratifying her overwhelming electoral victory.

Sara Duterte obtained more than 32 million votes, or 61.2 percent of the total, far ahead of Kiko Pangilinan, who was the second most voted candidate with 9.2 million votes.

