The Philippines Congress proclaimed Wednesday Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as the country's next president after the official scrutiny in the lower house of the votes cast in the May 9 elections.
Marcos secured more than 31.6 million votes, or over 58.77 percent of the total, well ahead of his immediate rival, Leni Robredo, who got 15 million votes.
With the confirmation of his overwhelming electoral victory, "Bongbong" Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is expected to be sworn in on Jun.30.
The Congress also proclaimed Sara Duterte, as the next vice-president - which is voted separately in the Philippines - after ratifying her overwhelming electoral victory.
Sara Duterte obtained more than 32 million votes, or 61.2 percent of the total, far ahead of Kiko Pangilinan, who was the second most voted candidate with 9.2 million votes.
(...)