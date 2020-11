A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows recovered bodies in the aftermath of Typhoon Vamco in Cagayan region, northern Luzon, Philippines, 15 November 2020. EFE-EPA/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows members of the Philippine Coast Guard carrying a child during rescue operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Vamco in Cagayan region, northern Luzon, Philippines, 15 November 2020. EFE-EPA/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows members of the Philippine Coast Guard carrying a body in the aftermath of Typhoon Vamco in Cagayan region, northern Luzon, Philippines, 15 November 2020. EFE-EPA/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Philippine authorities Sunday raised the death toll from typhoon Vamco to 67, which has made landfall over Vietnam, where tens of thousands have been evacuated.

Mark Timbal, spokesman for the Disaster Risk Reduction Council, told media that 12 people are still missing due to the typhoon, which also damaged 25,852 homes in the north of the country.EFE-EPA

sga-grc/lds