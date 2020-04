A view of the empty arrival hall at Ngurah Rai international airport in Bali, Indonesia, 24 April 2020, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

Denpasar (Indonesia), 24/04/2020.- A worker walks past a flight information monitor at the almost empty Ngurah Rai international airport in Bali, Indonesia, 24 April 2020, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

Relief food is left on chairs outside homes, to be claimed by residents affected by coronavirus, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, 24 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

City government workers unload food items from a truck, which will be distributed as part of a relief program for communities affected by coronavirus, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, 24 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippine president extended Friday the strict lockdown measures across several parts of the country, including Manila, in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, while Indonesia announced a travel ban on incoming flights and boats.

Rodrigo Duterte, in a televised address announced that, everyone was at risk but the probability of getting infected with the virus should not be increased.