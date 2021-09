Medical and non-medical COVID-19 frontline workers wait their turn to receive cash aid at a sports complex turned into a vaccination and financial aid center in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines 27 August 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Healthcare workers march outside the University of Santo Tomas Hospital to call for the release of government funds to benefit health workers in Manila, Philippines, 30 August 2021.EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Healthcare workers prepare to assist COVID-19 patients into a quarantine facility at the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital in Manila, Philippines, 01 September 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippines surpassed 2 million Covid-19 cases Wednesday in middle of its worst wave of infections, straining the health system due to the diseases’ delta variant, the most contagious mutation yet.

The Health Ministry’s Twitter account reported 14,216 new cases – raising the total to more than 2 million cases – and 86 deaths totalling 33,533. EFE

