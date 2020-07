Residents look at cows on sale for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival, at a cattle shop in Depok, Indonesia, 16 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Filipino residents who were arrested for quarantine violations are hauled inside a gym during a lockdown in Navotas City, Philippines, 16 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The daily number of Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the Philippines and Indonesia, which have become exceptions to the rule in Southeast Asia, where most countries have the pandemic largely under control.

In the Philippines, where the first coronavirus cases were detected in January, the upward trend in infections has persisted despite one of the longest and most restrictive lockdowns anywhere in the world. EFE-EPA

st-nc-sga/jt