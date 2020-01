A child looks on at an evacuation center in Lipa, Batangas, Philippines, 17 January 2020. EFE-EPA/MARK CRISTINO

Handout aerial photo provided by the Office of Civil Defense shows areas affected by volcanic ash from Taal Volcano in Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines, 17 January 2020. EFE-EPA/OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE HANDOUT

Handout aerial photo provided by the Office of Civil Defense shows the Taal Volcano crater in Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines, 17 January 2020. EFE-EPA/OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE HANDOUT

Philippine authorities maintained the alert level Monday for Taal volcano, which entered its second week of eruption amid risks of a lava explosion, though smoke and ash emissions have diminished.

Renato Sodium, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), told a news conference today that although the volcano seemed calm, underground volcanic activity shows the opposite, so the alert level – set Jan. 12 – remains at 4 out of 5. EFE-EPA