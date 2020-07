Cory Vidanes (R), executive and Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast of ABS-CBN Corporation, comforts TV reporter Chiara Zambrano (L) after the hearing about the ABS-CBN franchise renewal inside the broadcasting network's headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/BASILIO H. SEPE

Employees react after watching the hearing about the ABS-CBN franchise renewal inside the broadcasting network's headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/BASILIO H. SEPE

Filipinos hold placards as they gather in support outside the ABS-CBN network headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Lawmakers in the Philippines on Friday voted against renewing the license for ABS-CBN, the largest media franchise and oldest TV station in the Southeast Asian country which has been one of the foremost critics of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Since 5 May dozens of television channels and radio stations affiliated with the franchise have been closed down by order of the national telecommunications commission when the licences came up for renewal.EFE-EPA

