Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (front), son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and Sara Duterte (behind), daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, greet supporters from inside a vehicle during a motorcade supporting their candidacy for president and vice-president in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 08 December 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The kleptocratic, despotic and oppressive conjugal dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos in the Philippines (1965-1986) has now turned into the myth of a compassionate, modern and patriotic clan for many Filipinos, catapulting their son "Bongbong" Marcos to the verge of winning of the presidency.

"Everything is a lie, everything bad they say about the Marcos' are lies," John John, a 32-year old guard at the Spanish colonial city of Intramuros insists vehemently, adding that "the communists" had spread false information about the dynasty.

As per the latest poll released on Thursday, Marcos Junior is set to win the elections on May 9 with 57 percent support, an overwhelming majority, as the successor to controversial incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

(...)