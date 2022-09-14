An alleged victim of an ongoing national anti-drug campaign is carried by a funeral parlor worker in a street after being gunned down by unidentified men in Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines, 04 March 2019 (issued 12 July 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines' president has said that he will not continue with the same bloody war on drugs approach launched by his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, whom he will protect from accusations of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"The war on drugs will continue but we have to do it in a different way," Ferdinand Marcos Jr said during an exclusive interview with TV host Toni Gonzaga at the Malacañang Palace and aired on All TV on Tuesday night, official news agency PNA reported.

The president refrained from giving further details on this matter, which he did not touch upon in earlier speeches, but pointed out that he and his team would try to solve the problem through "prevention" and the treatment of addicts.

(...)