Citizens receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine during an inoculation drive administering AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) and Sinovac in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 03 January 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA/FILE

The Philippines announced Friday that foreigners vaccinated against Covid-19 from more than 150 countries would be allowed into the country from next month, after it closed its borders to foreigners and non-nationals two years ago due to the pandemic.

"Effective Feb. 10, 2022, nationals vaccinated with the complete dosage of countries without visa requirements (...) will be able to enter the Philippines," presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said during a media appearance.

Foreigners from countries that do not need a visa to go to the Philippines, more than 150 including the United States, Chile, Colombia and members of the European Union, must also present a negative Covid-19 test.

Nograles said the mandatory vaccination will not apply to those under 18 and people with a medical exemption.

The Philippines planned to open its borders to vaccinated foreigners on Dec. 1, but had to suspend the measure due to the outbreak of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

(...)