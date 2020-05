A view of ABS-CBN network headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 05 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipinos light candles in symbolic solidarity outside ABS-CBN network headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 05 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipinos light candles in symbolic solidarity outside ABS-CBN network headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 05 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippines orders closure of the largest TV network, critical of Duterte

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) of the Philippines ordered ABS-CBN channel, the country's largest telecommunications group, to immediately stop operations on Tuesday.

The order came a day after its license expired, while its renewal is pending debate in the Congress following numerous delays.EFE-EPA

sga/sc/lds