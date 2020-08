Filipino drivers of local minibuses, or jeepney, receive a donation from a motorist following a suspension of public transport routes due to quarantine protocols in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 04 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Philippine police officer in a protective suit talks to a motorist passing a quarantine checkpoint at the boundary of Rizal province, Pasig City and Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 04 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Philippine Army soldier (L) checks documents of a citizen passing a quarantine checkpoint at the boundary of Rizal province, Pasig City and Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 04 August 2020. Stricter quarantine protocols have been approved by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte from 04 to 18 August in Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines registered Tuesday 6,352 fresh cases of Covid-19, marking a daily record for the country and all of Southeast Asia, as the capital of Manila and four adjoining provinces reimposed lockdown amid a new wave of infections.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 112,593 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since January including 2,115 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.EFE-EPA

sga/sc/ssk