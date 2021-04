Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) and Philippine Foreign Affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Junior (L) gesture during their meeting in Manila, Philippines, 16 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG / POOL

The growing diplomatic spat between China and the Philippines intensified Monday after Manila warned of daily protests if Beijing did not withdraw its alleged maritime militia vessels from a disputed reef in the South China Sea waters.

“For every day of delay, the Republic of the Philippines will lodge a diplomatic protest,” a foreign ministry statement said, urging China to “immediately withdraw” the Chinese ships.EFE-EPA

bkk-sga/ssk