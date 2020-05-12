Philippine police ride a vehicle to patrol a community to make sure residents stay indoors and follow COVID-19 quarantine protocol in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines on Tuesday announced an ease in lockdown restrictions in large areas of its territory, although the curbs will remain in force in densely populated urban areas such as Manila and Cebu along with the Laguna province.

The strict lockdown measures which were put in place due to COVID-19 pandemic will continue for a total of 16 million Filipinos until May 31 - which includes 13 million habitants in the metropolitan area of Manila - Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press conference on Tuesday. EFE-EPA