A stranded Filipino worker with her belongings takes shelter inside a gymnasium during the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pandemic in Manila, Philippines, 29 July 2020 (issued 31 July 2020). EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Stranded Filipino villagers with their belongings take shelter inside a gymnasium during the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pandemic in Manila, Philippines, 29 July 2020 (issued 31 July 2020). EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A strict lockdown will be re-imposed in the Philippine capital and its adjoining provinces following an appeal by the medical community for more effective measures to curb transmission rates amid an increase in coronavirus infections which have already surpassed 100,000, the government announced early Monday.

"I fully understand why our health personnel demand a break. They have been on the front line for months and are exhausted," said President Rodrigo Duterte in a televised speech approaching midnight as viewers anxiously awaited the announcement of new measures following an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday.EFE-EPA

sga/ch/jt