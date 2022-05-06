A campaign staff of a partylist group supporting Philippines Vice-President Leni Robredo, presidential candidate in the 09 May national elections, wears a 'Flowers of May' themed dress while conducting a community campaign in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 05 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The probable return to power of the Marcos dynasty to the presidency after Monday’s elections has polarized the Philippines, relegating problems such as unleashed inflation, high unemployment and the economic stagnation resulting from the pandemic.

Everything seems to indicate "Bongbong" Marcos, son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, will take over the presidency and replace the controversial Rodrigo Duterte. The latest poll published Thursday showed an intention to vote for Marcos Jr. of 57 percent.

