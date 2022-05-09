Presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior (C), son of former president Ferdinand Marcos, casts his ballot at an elementary school turned into a voting? precinct in the town of Batac, Ilocos Norte province, Philippines, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BERNIE SIPIN DELA CRUZ

Presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior (C), son of former president Ferdinand Marcos, casts his ballot at an elementary school turned into a voting booth in the town of Batac, Ilocos Norte province, Philippines, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BERNIE SIPIN DELA CRUZ

A Filipino looks for her name on charts to cast her election ballot at a school used as a polling station in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino displays an indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her election ballot at a school used as a polling station in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino casts his election ballot at a school used as a polling station in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Millions of Filipinos headed to the polls on Monday to choose their next president after a polarizing campaign around the frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the late dictator's son.

Polling stations opened at 6 am and will remain active for 13 hours to guarantee 67 million eligible voters, many of whom are young, a chance to exercise their democratic right amid social distancing measures because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opinion surveys have predicted a clear victory for Marcos Jr, a human rights lawyer known as ‘Bongbong.’ EFE