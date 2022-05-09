Millions of Filipinos headed to the polls on Monday to choose their next president after a polarizing campaign around the frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the late dictator's son.
Polling stations opened at 6 am and will remain active for 13 hours to guarantee 67 million eligible voters, many of whom are young, a chance to exercise their democratic right amid social distancing measures because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Opinion surveys have predicted a clear victory for Marcos Jr, a human rights lawyer known as ‘Bongbong.’ EFE