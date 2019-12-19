Indian policemen detain a protester during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Artists from Assam along with citizens shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in Guwahati, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian policemen detain protesters during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian policemen detain protesters during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Activists of Left Democratic Manch, Assam take out a protest rally demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in Guwahati, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Telephone and internet services have been suspended in several parts of capital on the orders of the government of India, amid escalating protests against a contentious legal amendment seeking to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants of all predominant faiths but Muslims.

Call, messaging and internet services have been disrupted in different areas of the Indian capital until further notice as per by the instructions by the authorities, telecom operators in the area, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, said.