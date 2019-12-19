Telephone and internet services have been suspended in several parts of capital on the orders of the government of India, amid escalating protests against a contentious legal amendment seeking to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants of all predominant faiths but Muslims.
Call, messaging and internet services have been disrupted in different areas of the Indian capital until further notice as per by the instructions by the authorities, telecom operators in the area, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, said.