Eleven artworks by master of modern art Pablo Picasso fetched $109 million at a heated Las Vegas auction.

The Sotheby’s auction Saturday night featured nine paintings and two ceramics and the sale of the masterpieces took place two days before the 140th anniversary of the Spanish artist’s birth.

The artworks were owned by MGM Resorts and had been on display at the luxury Hotel Bellagio’s Picasso restaurant.

Femme au Béret Rouge-Orange (Woman in a red-orange beret) was the star of the show and sold for $40.5 million after a heated bidding war.

(...)