Pierre Le Guyennec, a retired electrician, speaks to journalists outside his home in Mouans Sartoux, Southern France, 29 November 2010. EPA/SERGE HAOUZI

A photo of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso by French photographer Andre Villers is on display in the Pablo Picasso photo exhibition at the Auditorium Ara Pacis in Rome, Italy, 13 October 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Pablo Picasso's electrician and his wife were sentenced to two years prison on Tuesday for hoarding artworks by the Spanish artist worth up to $110 million.

This was the third time in two years that Pierre Le Guennec and his wife Danielle were found guilty.