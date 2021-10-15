Andy Carroll (R) of Newcastle congratulates Callum Wilson (L) of Newcastle after the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, Britain, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/Stu Forster

Newcastle United have changed overnight from a club threatened with relegation to one that could be challenging for the Premier League title in the coming years.

This is not down to some miracle or fairytale story, but rather Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which comes with a staggering wealth of $440 billion thanks to the country’s huge oil reserves.

Saudi authorities recently decided to diversify the fund, given oil’s finity and the world’s shift toward green alternatives.

The Saudi fund snapped up Newcastle United, a historic Premier League club, for a mere 300 million, barely denting the PIF’s accounts.

(...)