A local man carries water bottles for the firemen fighting the flames burning trees surrounding Ancede village during a wildfire in the municipality of Baiao, North of Portugal, 15 July 2022. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Firefighters fight the flames surrounding Ancede village during a wildfire in the municipality of Baiao, North of Portugal, 15 July 2022. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

A firefighter fights the flames surrounding Ancede village during a wildfire in the municipality of Baiao, North of Portugal, 15 July 2022. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

A firefighting pilot was killed in a crash while tackling a blaze in northern Portugal and the number of heat-related deaths in Spain rose to 360 in recent days as the region continues to grapple Saturday with a ferocious heat wave that is fueling forest fires and threatens to bring record-breaking temperatures to the United Kingdom early next week.

In the grip of extreme temperatures and drought conditions, around 1,400 firefighters were tackling wildfires in Portugal Saturday, where the most intense blazes were concentrated in the north and in the region of Porto.

A 38-year-pilot who had been taking part in an operation to extinguish a fire in Torre de Moncorvo, near the Spanish border in northern Portugal, died when his Fire Boss aircraft came down after collecting water from the Duero river on Friday, Portuguese authorities said.

(...)