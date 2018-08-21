Firefighters and police stand near the site where a Swedish Air Force Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet crashed outside Ronneby, Sweden, 21 August 2018. EPA/JORGEN RAGNARSSON SWEDEN OUT

Firefighters, police and military personell stand next to a police helicopter near the site where a Swedish Air Force Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet crashed outside Ronneby, Sweden, 21 August 2018. EPA/JORGEN RAGNARSSON SWEDEN OUT

Swedish police stand next to a police helicopter near the site where a Swedish Air Force Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet crashed outside Ronneby, Sweden, 21 August 2018. EPA/JORGEN RAGNARSSON SWEDEN OUT

The pilot of a fighter plane that struck a flock of birds and crashed into a forest in southern Sweden managed to escape unhurt, according to the country's armed forces Tuesday.

The Air Force Jas 39 Gripen plane crashed and the pilot landed in a forest outside the town of Ronneby, about five kilometers (3.1 miles) north of Blekinge aerodrome, according to an Swedish Armed Forces' statement.

The pilot ejected himself from the aircraft and underwent a medical examination after his rescue, according to the statement.

Images released via epa-efe showed police officers and fire trucks on the scene.