FC Barcelona defender, Gerard Piqué, during a match against Athletic Club in Camp Nou, Barcelona, 27 February 2022. EFE/Alejandro García.

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué worked with the head of Spain’s football federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales in a bid to secure a multi-million-euro commission from the deal to move the Spanish Super Cup from Spain to Saudi Arabia, a report claimed Monday.

Piqué, who owns sport multimedia studio Kosmos, and Rubalies sought a payout of up to 24 million euros ($25M) from the deal, according to audio recordings and documents published by Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

The report claimed that the Barça defender was set to make 6 million euros from the deal.

(...)