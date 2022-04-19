Gerard Piqué during a Europa League game between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Barcelona and in Frankfurt, Germany on April 7, 2022. EFE/EPA/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué defended his company’s multi-million-euro commission from the deal to move the Spanish Super Cup finals to Saudi Arabia, saying he had “nothing to hide” and that the agreement was above board.

Piqué appeared in a late night Twitch stream Monday to address a report by Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, which published leaked audio recordings and documents that claimed to show that the 35-year-old had teamed up with the head of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales to secure commissions via his sport media company Kosmos Global Holding.

The six-year deal signed with Saudi firm Sela is worth 40 million euros ($43.2M) per tournament for the RFEF and 4 million euros per tournament for Kosmos.

(...)