Spanish tenor Placido Domingo on Tuesday withdrew from New York's Metropolitan Opera, one day before the scheduled debut of "Macbeth," which would have marked his return to a stage in the United States after at least 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Domingo's agent confirmed his client would no longer sing at the Met, while the institution said that both parties had agreed on the need for the tenor to leave the organization after it emerged that several employees were "furious" with Domingo's alleged behavior. EFE-EPA