A Boeing 737-900 from the the Malaysia-based airline Malindo Air sits idle after skidding off the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 April 2018. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Boeing 737-900 from the the Malaysia-based airline Malindo Air sits idle after skidding off the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 April 2018. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An airplane skidding off a runway in Nepal was due to a decision taken by its pilot to abort take-off after the aircraft's control panel showed errors, an airport source said Saturday.

A plane belonging to low-cost Malaysian airline Malindo Air skidded off the runway at Kathmandu's only international airport on Thursday night.

The airport's director general Raj Kumar Chettri told EFE the captain made the decision to abort take-off at the last minute due to errors showing on the control panel.

The subsequent exiting of the runway came five weeks after an airplane belonging to Bangladeshi carrier US-Bangla crashed while landing in Kathmandu.

At least 48 of the 71 people on board that plane died in the crash.

None on the 139 passengers on board the Malindo Air jet were injured in Thursday night's incident.

A team from the airline and Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority arrived in Kathmandu Friday as part of an investigation into the cause of the incident and in order to repair the plane, Chettri said.