A group of women carrying baskets walk as an International Qatar Airways airliner approaches to land at the Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 04 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A small plane carrying 22 people, including a three-member crew, went missing in the mountains of western Nepal Sunday morning, officials said.

The Twin Otter plane, belonging to Tara Air, was flying to Jomsom in Mustang district, Sudarshan Badtaula, spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, the sister concern of Tara, told EFE.

The plane lost contact with aviation traffic managers around 9.55 am, minutes after it took off from Pokhara, the tourism capital of Nepal that houses a base for trekkers undertaking the Annapurna Circuit. EFE