A Yeti Airlines domestic flight takes off from Kathmandu Airport carrying rescue team members to search for missing Tara Air plane crash, at Kathmandu Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 29 May 2022. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Sherpas of rescue team wait for other colleagues as they are heading to search for missing Tara Air plane crash, at Kathmandu Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 29 May 2022. A Tara Air plane has gone missing with 22 people onboard. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A group of women carrying baskets walk as an International Qatar Airways airliner approaches to land at the Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 04 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A small plane carrying 22 people, including a three-member crew, went missing in the mountains of western Nepal Sunday morning, officials said.

The Twin Otter plane, belonging to Tara Air, was flying to Jomsom in Mustang district, Sudarshan Badtaula, spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, the sister concern of Tara, told EFE.

The plane lost contact with aviation traffic managers around 9.55 am, minutes after it took off from Pokhara, the tourism capital of Nepal that houses a base for trekkers undertaking the Annapurna Circuit.EFE

sp/ssk-smq/mp