A rally planned in Hong Kong this week to show support for Catalonia has sparked ferocious debate among local pro-democracy activists, with opponents worrying that showing solidarity with the northeastern Spanish region may cause Hong Kong’s ongoing pro-democracy movement to lose international support.
The “Hong Kong-Catalonia Solidarity Assembly” is scheduled for Thursday evening in a park in Central, the core business district of Hong Kong. A poster promoting the event, currently circulated via the internet, carries the slogan “United, we stand against tyranny.” EFE-EPA