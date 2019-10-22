Police fire tear gas during a rally marking the third month anniversary of alleged triads members attacking protesters and residents in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester is seen wearing a fluorescent mask during a rally marking the third month anniversary of alleged triads members attacking protesters and residents in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters hold banners reading 'Freedom to political prisoners', 'We want them at home' and 'Spain: sit and talk' as police removes protesters from the entrance as a car carrying Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (unseen) leaves Sant Pau hospital, where he visited the wounded policemen in Barcelona, Spain, 21 October 2019. EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Protesters hold up posters during a rally in Tseung Kwan O MTR station marking the third month anniversary of the Yuen Long attack on 21 July 2019 where alleged triads members attack protesters and residents indiscriminately in Hong Kong, China, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

A rally planned in Hong Kong this week to show support for Catalonia has sparked ferocious debate among local pro-democracy activists, with opponents worrying that showing solidarity with the northeastern Spanish region may cause Hong Kong’s ongoing pro-democracy movement to lose international support.

The “Hong Kong-Catalonia Solidarity Assembly” is scheduled for Thursday evening in a park in Central, the core business district of Hong Kong. A poster promoting the event, currently circulated via the internet, carries the slogan “United, we stand against tyranny.” EFE-EPA