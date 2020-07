A handout photo made available by the press office of SOS Mediterranee, shows migrants on board the Ocean Viking ship anchored off the Sicilian port of Porto Empedocle in compliance with orders from the Italian authorities, on 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FLAVIO GASPERINI HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A group of 52 migrants stranded on a cattle cargo ship after being rescued from the Mediterranean Sea are in urgent need of help, NGO Open Arms on Tuesday.

The captain of the Lebanese ship Talia said the situation on board is critical with people forced to shelter in dirty animal pens due to bad weather with dwindling food and water supplies.EFE-EPA

