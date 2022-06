A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 17 June 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding a joint press conference after their meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 17 June 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) welcoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to a meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 17 June 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

The United Kingdom’s prime minister Boris Johnson on Friday made an unannounced trip to Kyiv, where he offered president Volodymyr Zelenskyy a British-led military training program for the Ukrainian armed forces.

It was Johnson’s second visit to the Ukrainian capital since Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched his invasion on February 24.

A statement released by the UK government detailed the military training program that Johnson offered Zelenskyy, claiming it could train up to 10,000 soldiers every 100 days.

(...)