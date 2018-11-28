British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves No.10 Downing Street as she makes her way to The House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions, Central London, Britain, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK FINDLER

The British prime minister on Wednesday told Parliament that her deal for the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union would not make the country poorer, despite a government analysis released hours before suggesting Britain's economy would shrink under all Brexit scenarios.

Theresa May addressed a crowded and lively House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber, just after the Treasury published a study suggesting the country's economy would be 3.9 percent smaller even 15 years into the future under May's Brexit plan, while a no-deal Brexit could slash it by 9.3 percent compared to forecasts if the UK remained in the EU.

"Our deal is the best deal available for jobs and our economy, that allows us to honor the referendum and realize the opportunities of Brexit," the leader of the Conservative Party's minority government said.

"This analysis does not show that we'll be poorer in the future than we are today, it shows we'll be better off with this deal," she added.

Earlier, May's Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond sought to soften the findings on the economic outlook, saying Brexit would nonetheless deliver political benefits.

The PM, who was later to travel to Scotland as part of a tour to drum up support for her Brexit strategy, said the leader of the Labour Party opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, and his shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, represented a bigger threat to the UK economy than her plan.

"The prime minister said 'this is the best possible deal, it's the only possible deal,'" Corbyn said in reply. "It's not hard to be the best deal if it's the only deal, by that definition it's also the worst deal," he added to laughter on the opposition benches in the Commons.

He said in eight years of austerity under the Conservative government had made the economy weaker and that May's Brexit plan threatened to continue this trend.

May's Brexit deal, which has been ratified by EU member states, is to be submitted to a Commons vote on Dec. 11, when it will come up against stiff, cross-party opposition.

The UK is slated to leave the bloc on Mar. 29, 2019, with or without a deal.

Some 52 percent of the population voted to leave in the 2016 referendum, although the nations of Scotland and Northern Ireland vote in favor of remain.