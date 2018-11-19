The United Kingdom's prime minister is on Monday set to meet with British business leaders to defend her provisional Brexit deal in defiance of mutinies within her own Conservative Party and pressure from a handful of cabinet members to renegotiate the terms of the withdrawal with Brussels before a crucial summit later this week.

Theresa May is to address the Confederation of British Industry's annual conference where, according to advance excerpts from her speech, she will advocate the commercial benefits of ending free movement with the European Union, one of the cornerstone policies in the conservative politician's draft withdrawal deal.

"It will no longer be the case that EU nationals, regardless of the skills or experience they have to offer, can jump the queue ahead of engineers from Sydney of software developers from Delhi," she is expected to say.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, is also scheduled to address the business lobby.

The speech is to cap off a tough week for the prime minister after the publication of her draft withdrawal agreement sparked a backlash within her own party and from the right-wing Northern Irish outfit that props up her minority government in Parliament.

On Thursday, Brexit secretary Dominic Raab resigned in protest of the deal – he was replaced the following day with Stephen Baker, a former health minister. May was also forced to find a replacement work and pensions secretary as Esther McVey, a Brexit supporter, also quit.

Around five frontbenchers, including environment secretary Michael Gove and international trade secretary Liam Fox, both influential Leave figures, have lobbied for May to return to the negotiating table ahead of the European Council Brexit summit on Nov. 25.

They have taken issue with the blueprint deal on a backstop, a sort of insurance policy requested by the EU that would avoid having a hard border in Ireland by keeping the UK in a form of a customs union and therefore bound by EU rules until a future relationship is drawn up.

They oppose the UK's inability to withdraw from such a deal unilaterally and have lamented the open-ended time period May has placed on the transition period.

A storm was also brewing in the backbenches in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of UK lawmaking, where leading ultra-conservative figures like Jacob Rees-Mogg got the ball rolling on a leadership challenge, although have yet to secure the necessary 48 signatures to file a no-confidence motion against their PM.

The UK is set to leave the EU on Mar. 29, 2019, almost three years after the electorate narrowly voted to abandon the bloc.

European Council president, Donald Tusk, recently reiterated his stance that the Brexit negotiations were simply about damage limitation but that the EU was prepared for any outcome, including a no-deal scenario.

He added, however, that the bloc was best prepared for a no-Brexit scenario.