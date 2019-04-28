Reporters cover the results of the Spanish general elections from the conservative Popular Party's headquarters in Madrid on April 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, with the Socialist Party (PSOE), accompanied by his wife, Begoña Gomez, arrives at PSOE headquarters in Madrid to follow the release of returns in the general elections on April 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Javier Lopez

Supporters of Spain's far-right Vox party in Madrid's Margaret Thatcher Plaza, near the Fenix Hotel, follow the release of results in the general elections on April 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/Luca Piergiovanni

The general secretary of Spain's far-right Vox party, Javier Ortega Smith (c), acknowledges the results of the general election on Madrid's Margaret Thatcher Plaza as the vote count continues on the evening of April 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

View of the exterior of the Madrid headquarters of Spain's governing Socialist Party (PSOE) after the polls closed on April 28, 2019, in the snap general elections, in which the PSOE appears to have won a plurality. EFE-EPA / Juanjo Martin.

View of the exterior of the Madrid headquarters of Spain's conservative Popular Party after the polls closed for the snap general elections on April 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon.

Supporters gathered on April 28, 2019, at the doors of the Madrid headquarters of Spain's governing Socialist Party (PSOE), which appears to have won a plurality in Sunday's snap general elections. EFE-EPA/ Javier Lopez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party won a plurality of the votes in snap general elections on Sunday but fell short of a majority in Parliament and will need the support of allies if it is to stay in power.

The Socialist Party (PSOE) obtained 28,92 per cent of the vote, and 123 of the 350 lower-house seats, according to first official results, with 84,82 per cent of the votes counted.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) came in second, with 16,70 per cent and 65 seats, followed by Ciudadanos (Citizens, center-right) with 15,68 per cent, for 57 seats, and Unidas Podemos (United we can, far-left), that got 35 seats, with 11,95 per cent of the votes.

Vox, the first far-right party to enter the National Parliament since Spain's transition to democracy after Franco's death (1975), obtained 10,21 per cent of the votes, and 24 seats.

Some 23,000 polling stations opened throughout the country for 36.9 million registered voters set to elect their 350 lawmaking representatives in the lower chamber of Parliament, called the Congress of Deputies, and 208 in the Senate, the upper chamber.

Turnout reached 75,75 per cent, the highest in fifteen years.

Today's were third general elections in less than three and a half years in the Mediterranean country.

On June 1, 2018, Sánchez became the first Spanish prime minister to assume office by way of a no-confidence motion, which he successfully tabled against his PP predecessor Mariano Rajoy.

Last February, he called the snap elections after Catalan separatists linked up with right-wing opposition parties to reject his government's budget for 2019.