Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party won a plurality of the votes in snap general elections on Sunday but fell short of a majority in Parliament and will need the support of allies if it is to stay in power.
The Socialist Party (PSOE) obtained 28,92 per cent of the vote, and 123 of the 350 lower-house seats, according to first official results, with 84,82 per cent of the votes counted.
The conservative Popular Party (PP) came in second, with 16,70 per cent and 65 seats, followed by Ciudadanos (Citizens, center-right) with 15,68 per cent, for 57 seats, and Unidas Podemos (United we can, far-left), that got 35 seats, with 11,95 per cent of the votes.
Vox, the first far-right party to enter the National Parliament since Spain's transition to democracy after Franco's death (1975), obtained 10,21 per cent of the votes, and 24 seats.
Some 23,000 polling stations opened throughout the country for 36.9 million registered voters set to elect their 350 lawmaking representatives in the lower chamber of Parliament, called the Congress of Deputies, and 208 in the Senate, the upper chamber.
Turnout reached 75,75 per cent, the highest in fifteen years.
Today's were third general elections in less than three and a half years in the Mediterranean country.
On June 1, 2018, Sánchez became the first Spanish prime minister to assume office by way of a no-confidence motion, which he successfully tabled against his PP predecessor Mariano Rajoy.
Last February, he called the snap elections after Catalan separatists linked up with right-wing opposition parties to reject his government's budget for 2019.