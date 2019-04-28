Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party won a plurality of the votes in snap general elections on Sunday.
The Socialist Party (PSOE) obtained 29,73 per cent of the vote, and 129 of the 350 lower-house seats, according to first official results, with 39,22 per cent of the votes counted.
The conservative Popular Party (PP) came in second, with 16,72 per cent and 67 seats, followed by Ciudadanos (Citizens, center-right) with 14,46 per cent, for 53 seats, and Unidas Podemos (United we can, far-left), that got 32 seats, with 11,98 per cent of the votes.
Vox, the first far-right party to enter the National Parliament since Spain's transition to democracy after Franco's death (1975), obtained 9,64 per cent of the votes, and 23 seats. EFE