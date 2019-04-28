Reporters cover the results of the Spanish general elections from the conservative Popular Party's headquarters in Madrid on April 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, with the Socialist Party (PSOE), accompanied by his wife, Begoña Gomez, arrives at PSOE headquarters in Madrid to follow the release of returns in the general elections on April 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Javier Lopez

Supporters of Spain's far-right Vox party in Madrid's Margaret Thatcher Plaza, near the Fenix Hotel, follow the release of results in the general elections on April 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/Luca Piergiovanni

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party won a plurality of the votes in snap general elections on Sunday.

The Socialist Party (PSOE) obtained 29,73 per cent of the vote, and 129 of the 350 lower-house seats, according to first official results, with 39,22 per cent of the votes counted.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) came in second, with 16,72 per cent and 67 seats, followed by Ciudadanos (Citizens, center-right) with 14,46 per cent, for 53 seats, and Unidas Podemos (United we can, far-left), that got 32 seats, with 11,98 per cent of the votes.

Vox, the first far-right party to enter the National Parliament since Spain's transition to democracy after Franco's death (1975), obtained 9,64 per cent of the votes, and 23 seats. EFE