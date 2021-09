In its worst wave of the pandemic, Southeast Asia has resigned itself to living with Covid-19 and is committed to relaxing restrictions to revive the ailing economy and give its exhausted population a break.

Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand or Malaysia, which kept Covid-19 low in 2020, have been facing an exponential increase in cases for months due to the contagious delta variant, originally detected in India.EFE

