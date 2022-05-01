Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (L) and husband, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, arrive at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, USA, 30 April 2022. EFE-EPA/BONNIE CASH / POOL

President Joe Biden warned Saturday that there was “poison running through our democracy” as he roasted himself, his predecessor Donald Trump, and the media at the annual White House press corps gala.

Biden was speaking at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner that was canceled in the last two years due to the pandemic and returned this year with Biden as the first president in six years to attend the gala.

Trump refused to attend the event in the years he was in office.

“We are in a time when what we so long taken for granted is facing the gravest of threats. and I am being deadly earnest. Overseas, the liberal world order that laid the foundation for global peace, stability, and prosperity since World War II is genuinely, seriously under assault,” the president said.

“At home, a poison is running through our democracy … all this taking place with disinformation massively on the rise,” he said. EFE