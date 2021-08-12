Supporters and members of opposition parties take part in a protest against the amendment to the Broadcasting Act in front of the Polish parliament building in Warsaw, Poland, 11 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Piotr Nowak

Former leader of Committee for the Defence of Democracy (KOD) Mateusz Kijowski (front) take part in a protest against the amendment to the Broadcasting Act in front of the Polish parliament building in Warsaw, Poland, 11 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Piotr Nowak

Leader of the Polish Law and Justice (PiS) ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski (C) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (C-back) attend a parliamentary debate a new media law in Sejm (lower house) in Warsaw, Poland, 11 August 2021. EFE/EPA/WOJCIECH OLKUSNIK

Poland’s prime minister has dismissed remarks by the United States secretary of state criticizing the passage of a controversial media ownership law that would prevent a popular US-owned television channel from broadcasting in the country.

“Our American friends have nothing to fear,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference on Thursday after Antony Blinken had said on Twitter that the US was “troubled” by the “draft legislation that would gravely weaken media freedom.”

Morawiecki said the law would not be used to target any specific broadcasters, insisting that "it is necessary to tighten the system so that it is not possible for companies from outside the European Union to buy media (operating in Poland)." EFE