YouTube signage in front of one of their buildings in San Bruno, California, USA, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Police in the northern California city of San Bruno on Tuesday said that one person is dead and three wounded in a shooting at the headquarters of world's largest video-sharing Web site YouTube after receiving reports of an active shooter on the premises and surrounding the facility.

San Bruno police chief Ed Barberini told media outlets that the deceased person is presumably the woman who opened fire on employees at YouTube and later killed herself.

The shooting, first reported at 12:46 pm, spurred authorities to order a huge deployment of emergency vehicles and law enforcement at the scene, and to evacuate hundreds of people from the area.

At 1:28 pm, the San Bruno Police Department had said on its official Twitter account "We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive," the location of the YouTube facility.

CBS San Francisco reported that several people had been taken to hospitals for medical treatment after the incident, although the media outlet did not specify how many people had been hurt or the nature of their injuries.

Local television images from the YouTube headquarters showed a large number of police vehicles in the area and dozens of people being escorted by law enforcement personnel to safe locations.

Google, the Alphabet Inc. unit that owns YouTube, published a message on its Twitter account regarding the situation, saying: "We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

Meanwhile, several people posted messages on the social networks regarding the shooting at the YouTube HQ.

Vadim Lavrusik, who identified himself as a YouTube employee on his Twitter account, said that he had "heard shots" and that there were "people running."

He initially said that he took refuge in a room along with several workmates but later posted that he had been evacuated from the building and was safe outside.

San Bruno is a city on the edge of Silicon Valley located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of San Francisco and has been the home of YouTube for more than 10 years.