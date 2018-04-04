YouTube signage in front of one of their buildings in San Bruno, California, USA, on March 30, 2018. Police were dispatched to the facility on April 3, 2018, after an active shooter was reported in the building. Four people were reported wounded and police said the female shooter killed herself after opening fire on YouTube employees. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

FBI agents in the area around the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3, 2018, after an active shooter was reported in the building. Four people were reported wounded and police said the female shooter killed herself after opening fire on YouTube employees. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Police guard the area around the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3, 2018, after an active shooter was reported in the building. Four people were reported wounded and police said the female shooter killed herself after opening fire on YouTube employees. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Police in the northern California city of San Bruno on Tuesday said that one person is dead and four wounded - at least one critically - in a shooting at the headquarters of world's largest video-sharing Web site YouTube after receiving reports of an active shooter on the premises and surrounding the facility.

San Bruno police chief Ed Barberini told media outlets that the deceased person is presumably the woman who opened fire on employees at YouTube and later killed herself.

The shooting, first reported to 911 at 12:46 pm, spurred authorities to order a huge deployment of emergency vehicles and law enforcement at the scene, and to evacuate hundreds of people from the area.

At 1:28 pm, the San Bruno Police Department had said on its official Twitter account "We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive," the location of the YouTube facility.

At a press conference before Barberini spoke, Brent Andrew, the spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General hospital, told reporters that the health facility had received three victims of the shooting, adding that one of them - a man - was in critical condition.

Authorities said that an active investigation is under way into the incident but they still do not know the motive for the shooting.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on his official Twitter account that "Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube's HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene."

"We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake," said Todd Sherman, who identified himself as a YouTube employee, on Twitter, adding in a later tweet that "We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun."

"I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs," he added in a subsequent tweet.

Local television images from the YouTube headquarters showed a large number of police vehicles in the area and dozens of people being escorted by law enforcement personnel to safe locations.

Google, the Alphabet Inc. unit that owns YouTube, published a message on its Twitter account regarding the situation, saying: "We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

Vadim Lavrusik, another self-identified YouTube employee, said on Twitter that he had "heard shots" and that there were "people running."

He initially said that he took refuge in a room along with several workmates but later posted that he had been evacuated from the building and was safe outside.

San Bruno is a city on the edge of Silicon Valley located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of San Francisco and has been the home of YouTube for more than 10 years.