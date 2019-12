Hong Kong (China), 08/12/2019.- Hong Kong's riot police officers stand guard as pro-democracy protesters (not pictured) take part in a rally organized by the Civil Human Rights Front ahead of the upcoming Human Rights Day, in Hong Kong, China, 08 December 2019. Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on 10 December. Hong Kong is in its sixth month of mass protests, which were originally triggered by a now withdrawn extradition bill, and have since turned into a wider pro-democracy movement. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Hong Kong police on Sunday arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons, including a pistol, just before the start of another weekend protests in the city, with the gathering expected to draw large crowds.

In a televised press conference, Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent at the Organized Crime Triad Bureau, said the arrested people were planning to use the pistol to "create chaos" during the evening's protests. EFE-EPA