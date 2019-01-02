Police on Spain's Balearic island of Ibiza arrested a driver who tested positive for five drugs, local authorities said Wednesday.

The man, 31, was driving "erroneously" and "manifestly reckless" when he was stopped early on New Year's Day by police officers, local authorities said in a statement.

He was found to be under the influence of cocaine, methamphetamine, opiates, cannabis and amphetamine; all substances that police tests are able to detect, according to the same source.

The officers carried out a search owing to the driver's suspicious and nervous behavior, and found various pills and substances inside his clothing.

The man was arrested on suspicion of endangering public health and putting road safety at risk.