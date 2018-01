Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gesturing while speaking to journalists outside of his home after police finished a raid of his flat,June 11, 2012, in Moscow, Russia. Reports on Jan 28, 2018 state Navalny was arrested by Russian police during a opposition rally in Moscow. EFE-EPA (FILE) /MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian anti-corruption blogger and opposition leader Alexei Navalny (2-L) speaks with opposition leader Ilya Yashin (2-R) during an opposition demonstration in central Moscow, Russia Sep 15, 2012. Reports on Jan 28, 2018 state Navalny was arrested by Russian police during a opposition rally in Moscow.EFE-EPA (FILE)/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Police arrested on Sunday Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Central Moscow's Tverskaya street, as he attended a demonstration he had organized calling for the boycott of Russia's coming presidential elections due March 18, according to his supporters.

The Russian opposition leader marched down the central Moscow street for a few minutes, surrounded by his supporters, before being arrested.