The police chief in the crime-racked southern Mexican city of Chilapa was fatally shot, Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said Friday.

Abdon Castrejon was killed while overseeing security for a public festival in the Chilapa suburb of Nejapa, Alvarez explained in a statement.

The spokesman said that state police had arrived to guard the scene and question Nejapa residents about the event, who pointed out that the murder had taken place on Thursday night.

According to witnesses, a single assailant shot the police chief when he was near his patrol car, taking advantage of the noise made by the festival's fireworks.

"Police and army personnel found and arrested a suspect who was 300 meters (984.3 ft.) from the scene of the crime and was carrying a loaded 9 mm firearm," Alvarez said.

Chilapa, a city of some 120,000 residents, is located at the foothills of the Guerrero mountains, the epicenter of opium poppy production in Mexico.

The area is prone to violence associated with organized crime groups that have been fighting for control over the main exit routes for heroin, which is then smuggled to the United States.

Guerrero's wave of violence left 13 people dead on Thursday, Alvarez said.