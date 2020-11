Peruvian police clamped down on a group of protesters outside the country’s parliament building in the early hours of Sunday morning while sources close to Manuel Merino, who became president this week in what his critics have described as a coup, said he has no intention of bowing to popular demand.

Former speaker of the house Merino was sworn into the presidency on Tuesday following the controversial removal of Martín Vizcarra. EFE-EPA

dub/jt