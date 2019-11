Police inspect tents during a police operation to clear makeshift camps in the north of Paris, France, early 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Migrants wait to get onto a bus during a police operation to clear makeshift camps in the north of Paris, France, early 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Migrants wait to get onto a bus during a police operation to clear makeshift camps in the north of Paris, France, early 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

French police on Thursday cleared 1,606 migrants and asylum seekers from two makeshift camps on the northern outskirts of Paris, an operation that will be followed by similar ones in the coming weeks.

Around 600 law enforcement officers, in addition to personnel from social services, took part in the dismantling of the two camp sites in the morning. EFE-EPA