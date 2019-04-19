Belfast Journalist Lyra McKee poses outside the Sunflower Bar on Union Street in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 19 May 2017 (issued 19 April 2019). EPA/JESS LOWE

The sealed off area where 29 year old journalist Lyra McKee was killed, at Creggan housing estate, Derry, Northern Ireland, Britain, 19 April 2019. EPA/JOE BOLAND/NORTH WEST NEWSPIX

A police officers lays down flowers at the sealed off area where 29 year old journalist Lyra McKee was killed, at Creggan housing estate, Derry, Northern Ireland, Britain, 19 April 2019. EPA/JOE BOLAND/NORTH WEST NEWSPIX

Police in Northern Ireland were on Friday treating journalist Lyra McKee's death as a terror incident and said they believed dissident republicans were behind the killing.

A murder investigation has been launched after the 29-year-old journalist died of her injuries following a shooting on Thursday evening in a residential area of the city of Londonderry, which is also known as Derry.

"We believe this to be a terrorist act," assistant chief constable for district policing Mark Hamilton told the press. "We believe it's been carried out by violent dissident republicans."

He added: "Our assessment at this time would be that the New IRA are most likely to be the ones behind this and that informs our primary line of inquiry."

Hamilton said the killing was a "horrendous act" that was "totally unjustified," and not only an attack on a reporter but also on the people of Derry.

McKee was wounded when a single suspect fired shots in the Creggan area of Derry.

She was given first aid before being taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

"At this stage we believe her murder was carried out by a violent dissident republican," said Hamilton in a statement.

"This murder demonstrates all too starkly that when terrorists bring violence and guns into the community, members of the public are placed in severe danger."

Police agents had been carrying out searches for firearms and explosives in a bid to thwart any possible attacks they suspected were planned over Easter.

Hamilton said over 50 petrol bombs were thrown at police officers at around 9 pm on Thursday and shots were fired at around 11 pm when about 100 people, including young people and members of the media, were in the area.

The New IRA, made up of several armed groups opposed to the peace process, recently claimed responsibility for sending parcel bombs to London and Glasgow.

The group was also behind a car bomb attack outside a courthouse in Derry in January.

The so-called "Irish backstop," part of the Brexit agreement hammered out between London and Brussels, has stirred bad feeling between these groups in recent months.

In 2016, McKee was included on Forbes' list of 30 journalists under 30.

She had been writing a book to be published in 2020.

Her death has been condemned by politicians and fellow journalists.

The secretary for Northern Ireland, Karen Bradley, said she was "deeply shocked and saddened" over the incident.

"The death of Lyra McKee in last night's suspected terrorist incident in Londonderry is shocking and truly senseless," said United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May.

"She was a journalist who died doing her job with great courage," she added. EFE