A view of weapons, ammunition and drugs confiscated after a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Members of the Police carry out a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Members of the Police carry a body during a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The Civil Police of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday rejected allegations of abuse and of carrying out extrajudicial executions in an operation in a Rio de Janeiro favela that left 25 dead, one of the state's deadliest police raids.

Shooting began early Thursday, soon after 200 police entered Jacarezinho, an impoverished, crime-ridden favela (shantytown) on Rio's north side, to arrest gang members. EFE