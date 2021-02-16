A Spanish rapper facing prison for charges of exalting terrorism and slandering the monarchy was detained by police Tuesday a day after he and dozens of supporters barricaded themselves inside a university building in the country’s northeast.

Pablo Hasel — real name Pablo Rivadulla — was handed a two-year prison sentence and fined nearly 30,000 euros by Spain’s National Court in 2018 after judges found him guilty of glorifying the now-defunct Basque terrorist group Eta and slandering the royal family, the police and the court system in a series of tweets and some of his lyrical content.

The sentence was reduced to nine months on appeal. Hasel had been due to hand himself over to authorities on Friday but on Monday he announced he had barricaded himself inside the Lleida university building to avoid arrest, warning in a tweet that police would come to “kidnap me and kidnap the freedom of expression from anti-fascists.”EFE-EPA